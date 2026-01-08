Why Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Has Still Not Been Granted A Censor Certificate

The certification of the much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been delayed following multiple objections raised during the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review process.

According to court proceedings, members of the certification board initially flagged concerns over the film's high level of violence, terming it excessive for public viewing.

Based on these observations, the makers were asked to carry out several cuts, which they reportedly complied with.

However, one of the members, at the last minute, brought up additional issues. One of the key objections relates to the alleged use of a defence emblem in certain scenes, which the board felt required clarification and official clearance.

The matter has now been referred for review by subject experts to determine whether the depiction violates existing guidelines.

A member of the board also raised concerns over a few scenes with communal overtones, suggesting that they could potentially be sensitive and require modification to avoid misinterpretation.

These objections have contributed to the delay in granting certification.

According to the producers' submission in the court after the initial round of cuts addressing violence, the producers were informed on December 22, 2025, that the film would receive a U/A certificate.

However, with the emergence of new objections, the final certification has been put on hold until expert opinions are reviewed and necessary changes, if any, are made.

The makers of Jana Nayagan are awaiting orders of the Madras HC, which has reserved its decision till January 9.

