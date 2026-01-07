Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Postponed In India, No January 9 Release For 500-Crore Film

The much-awaited release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been officially postponed in India, just two days before its planned theatrical debut on January 9. The announcement was made by KVN Productions.

Sharing the update on X, the production house wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

They added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's UK distributor, has also announced that the film has been postponed.

This is not an easy post to make. #JanaNayagan has been postponed due to circumstances beyond our control. We're truly very sorry — this hurts us as much as it hurts you. Please read our full statement below.

💔😔



Thank you for standing with us always. Tough times don't last,… pic.twitter.com/mT3PJu0Bwk — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) January 7, 2026

The delay comes in the middle of a tense standoff over the film's certification. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its order on the film's release and instructed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to form a fresh committee to review the film.

The producers had approached the court after the movie failed to obtain its censor certificate despite being submitted over a month earlier, with the board having suggested cuts and muted dialogues on December 19.

With certification still pending, the India release plan has been pushed indefinitely, leaving fans awaiting further clarity.

January 9 Shows Of Jana Nayagan Get Cancelled

All Friday screenings of Jana Nayagan scheduled for January 9 at Victory Cinema in Karnataka have been officially cancelled in the wake of the film's postponement.

The theatre has confirmed that customers who booked their tickets online will receive automatic refunds to their respective accounts, while those who purchased tickets at the counter can claim their money in person.

The cinema stated, "All Friday shows (9-Jan-26) of 'Jana Nayagan' at Victory Cinema are cancelled. Online tickets will be immediately refunded to their accounts. Cash tickets will be refunded at the counter from 8-Jan-26 Morning."

Overseas Distributors Confirm Postponement

The impact of the delay has extended beyond India, with distributors in the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia also confirming that the film will not release as scheduled.

🎬 Release Update



Jana Nayagan (Tamil) has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances in India.



We'll share the new release date as soon as it's confirmed.

Thank you for understanding and supporting York Cinemas ❤️#Jananayagan#ThalapathyVijay#Thalapathy#postponed pic.twitter.com/aLRkLhtyBq — York Cinemas (@yorkcinemas) January 7, 2026

The delay in India has effectively stalled the entire multilingual rollout. Since CBFC clearance for the Tamil version is mandatory before the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions can be approved, the certification issue has put the global release strategy on hold.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. Marketed as Vijay's final film before his full-time political plunge, the project now faces an uncertain wait, with audiences across countries hoping for a swift resolution and a new release date announcement.

