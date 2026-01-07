Video: After '20 Minutes To Take The Leap', Fatima Sana Shaikh Goes Cliff-Diving In Goa

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh kicked off 2026 on a thrilling note with a cliff dive in Goa, admitting that it took her nearly 20 minutes to finally take the leap.

The actress, who is currently on a New Year beach vacation, shared a video of the adrenaline-pumping moment on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into both her fear and triumph.

The Viral Video

In the clip, Fatima is seen jumping off a ledge straight into the water.

Opening up about the experience, she revealed how the real battle was not the jump itself, but the thoughts leading up to it. Describing the moments before and during the dive, she wrote on her Instagram, "It took me 20 minutes standing on that ledge, trying to find the strength to take the leap. And then I went for it. That moment when you're in the air, just before hitting the water, feels horribly long. That sinking feeling in your stomach is haunting and confusing."

She went on to explain how fear slowly turned into adrenaline mid-air. "Because in those split seconds, I could feel fear turning into adrenaline. It was fascinating to watch myself go through that shift," she added, "Uske baad toh fear ka switch off ho gaya (I was not scared anymore). And I jumped 4 time after that. It was never the jump that was scary. It was the stories I built in my head before the leap."

New Year In Goa

The cliff dive video is part of Fatima's larger New Year holiday in Goa, where she has been soaking in the sun and sharing postcard-worthy moments with her followers. The Dangal actress recently posted a carousel capturing her serene start to 2026, posing in a brown bikini, unwinding by the sunset with her dog, and sharing adorable glimpses of her feline companion. A quiet cup of coffee in the final frame neatly summed up the calm, reflective mood of her holiday.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is best known for her breakout role as wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal (2016), after starting her career as a child artist in Chachi 420. Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Ludo, Thar, Sam Bahadur and was recently seen in projects including Metro... In Dino , Aap Jaisa Koi and Gustaakh Ishq.

