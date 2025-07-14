Fatima Sana Shaikh On Women Marrying After 30: "The Taboo Is A Little Less Now"

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared her thoughts on the evolving societal landscape surrounding marriage. The actress shared that the perceptions around women and marriage after the age of 30 are shifting. While traditional views are still prevalent, there's a growing acceptance of individual choices.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Marriage After 30

In an interview with IANS, Fatima Sana Shaikh claimed that society's expectation of an individual to get married by a certain age is far less now than it used to be.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "It happens, but it's less, I think. Earlier, it used to be more prominent. Now, relationships have changed, the meanings of relationships have changed. A lot more people are okay to be alone or they are concentrating on different things. So, society is accepting that. I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I think the taboo is a little less."

Sharing a sweet memory of her first love, Fatima recalled that her then-partner once decorated the path from the door to the room with flowers on her birthday. "There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, there were candles lit all over," she recalled.

However, the surprise didn't go as planned as most of the candles had melted away by the time she arrived. "We had to clean it all up later," the actress said.

Fatima described it as a special kind of love that was "simple and sincere." She added, "I was very young and didn't even have Facebook or Instagram back then."

About Fatima Sana Shaikh's Work

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Metro...In Dino is currently running in theatres. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal in key roles.

Fatima was also seen in Aap Jaisa Koi alongside R. Madhavan. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama recently debuted on Netflix.