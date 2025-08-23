RJ Mahvash's Quirky Post With Chirag Paswan Sparks Viral Reactions: "<i>Bas Ab Kari Na Kisi Ne Badtmeezi</i>..."

Actor and RJ Mahvash, known for her witty humour and fun videos, took to Instagram to share a playful post featuring Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Her post not only created a buzz but also drew a flood of reactions from her Insta fam.

The popular radio jockey uploaded a photo with Paswan on Instagram with a cheeky caption, "Bas ab kari na kisi ne badtmeezi, ghar se uthwa lungi". She added "Ab muh mat chala dea mujhse koi" in her Instagram story.

Check out the post here:

The post quickly went viral, with fans sharing hilarious reactions to it. One user wrote, "The most handsome Politician and the cutest RJ both in a single frame."

Another joked, "Yuzi Like - Vo Raat Apun 2 Bje Tk Piya."

While a third commented, "Caption me dhamki cute hai par minister wale connections dekh ke to darr hi dark humour ban gaya."

RJ Mahvash frequently makes headlines - not only for her humorous content but also for her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rumours of the two dating began after Chahal's marriage to choreographer Dhanashree Verma came under strain. The couple officially divorced in March 2025, following which Mahvash was often spotted accompanying the cricketer.

RJ Mahavash's appearance at IPL 2025 only fueled further speculation. However, neither Mahvash nor Chahal has confirmed their relationship.