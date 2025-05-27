Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Troll Attacks After Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: "Never Really Bothered Me"

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and content creator Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in December 2020, officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025. The divorce came as a shock to many fans and led to relentless public attention, along with rumours that Chahal is dating popular RJ Mahvash.

Amid the swirling speculation and public scrutiny, Verma opened up for the first time about how she has dealt with the aftermath of the divorce.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Verma revealed how she managed to rise above the continuous negativity and public criticism.

"It doesn't bother me at all!" she shared, "I have surrounded myself with great inner strength, and I am so dedicated that my focus has always been on my work, as I have a lot of responsibilities. I have guarded myself and have built myself so strong that I just focus on my work, which will speak for everything. The negativity and public criticism have never really bothered me since Day 1, and it will never bother me ever.”

Dhanashree said she takes each day and challenge as lessons learned; some of which, she says, are the "most valuable and beautiful lessons". She describes this as a phase of "growth and self-discovery".

Verma has been the target of several rumours, including being branded a gold digger. However, she said she does not want to address such accusations, and that she believes that clarifying them only invites more speculation.

"Clarifying misconceptions often leads to more speculation, and if I would want any speculation, I would want it to be only and only around my work," she told the Times of India.

The 28-year-old has channelled all her energy into her personal growth and career. She emphasises the importance of surrounding herself with positivity and staying clear about her goals.

She wants her personal growth and professional commitments, rather than her love life, to be the "leading narrative of her life".

Verma recently returned to the spotlight with a special dance number titled Ting Ling Sajna in Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The romantic comedy, directed by Karan Sharma, was released in theatres on May 23.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who were married for five years, began dating during the Covid lockdown, when the cricketer signed up for Verma's online dance classes. They were married in December 2020, and lived separately for 18 months before the divorce came through in March 2025.