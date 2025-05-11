In <i>Ting Ling Sajna</i> From <i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i>, Dhanashree Verma Slays A Paprika Coded <i>Desi</i> Glam Look

Choreographer and actress, Dhanashree Verma brought out her ethnic diva side in her latest outing on the celluloid. The 28-year-old performer made her fans and followers' hearts dance to the beats of Ting Ling Sajna from the movie, Bhool Chuk Maaf. But what caught our eyes was the glam avatar that she sported in the item number.

Dhanashree Verma made jaws drop as she served up a beauty treat in her latest song in which she is seen shaking a leg with Rajkummar Rao. Indian crickter, Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife was seen all dolled up to set the screen on fire with a full glam look that featured a flawless full coverage beaming base achieved with a mix of foundation and glow drops. She topped it with arched brows, an overall bronzer laden complexion, a chiseled contour, a wash of rose blush and a champagne highlighter on her cheeks.

But the star of the show were her charcoal eyeshadow laden smokey eyes that were lined with a nude liner in the waterline, and given the final touch of glam with falsies to lend a fanned-out lashes look.

Dhanashree wrapped the look with a my lips but better hued lip gloss that added the perfect finishing touch of shimmer and shine to her glam.

Dhanashree's tresses were styled into centre parted salon style waterfall waves for this on screen glam avatar that became the suited crowning glory for the look.

Dhanashree Verma and her ready to roll glam is beauty police approved.

