Sonakshi Sinha Calls Swiss Cable Car Ride A "Local Train Situation" In New Travel Vlog

Sonakshi Sinha is keeping it real on her YouTube channel. The actor recently dropped a new travel vlog from her family holiday in Switzerland with husband Zaheer Iqbal and his parents.

In the video, Sonakshi Sinha takes her audience through the first few days of the trip, which also included a short detour to the French Alps. The family drove down to Chamonix, a town near Mont Blanc, and hopped onto a cable car to get to the top.

That is when Sonakshi Sinha brought in a desi comparison. As the crowd squeezed into the cable car, she quipped that it felt like a “local train situation.” Zaheer joined in with his own joke, asking if there was a chance of finding some biryani up on the mountain.

The mood shifted once they got to the observation deck. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, Sonakshi said, “Virae fast was totally worth it,” referring to the crowded Mumbai trains. She went on to describe the view as “swarg” and praised the “heavenly vibes.”

Back in July, Sonakshi Sinha gave her followers a peek into the same Swiss getaway by sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram. It was all about family time, good vibes and plenty of fun moments.

The photo dump started with a warm hug between Sonakshi and Zaheer, right by Lake Brienz. Think rolling green hills, a sparkling lake and clear skies. Basically, postcard perfect. The two also posed for some goofy snaps on the pretty Swiss streets lined with vintage buildings.

Of course, no Swiss trip feels complete without desserts. The couple made sure to dig into creamy gelato and sip on colourful drinks. Between that, there were hand-in-hand walks through small towns and stops to take in snowy mountain views. Sonakshi Sinha even turned adventure mode on, going paragliding with Zaheer by her side.

“Family holiday done right,” she wrote in the caption.

We are simply in love with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's travel adventures.