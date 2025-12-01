Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's New Home With Mumbai Skyline And Gorgeous Sunset Views

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Mumbai home is what dreams are made of. Inspired by modern minimalism, the property is ultra-spacious with thoughtfully curated statement pieces. On Sunday, Sonakshi shared a video on her YouTube channel featuring Zaheer Iqbal, offering fans a tour of their residence.

Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer's Luxurious New Home

The video opens with a large living room bathed in natural light, with white-painted walls contributing to a serene charm. The dining area, fitted with wooden chairs upholstered in a striking blue leather finish, sits adjacent to floor-to-ceiling glass walls. A giant reflective clock paired with a four-tiered shelf filled with books, flower pots, photo frames and showpieces adds to the sophisticated aesthetic.

Zaheer Iqbal revealed that the giant television screen was his choice, giving the impression that it was floating. Right next to the living area is a cosy outdoor deck, decorated with white brick walls and wood accents, offering rustic elegance.

Sonakshi Sinha shared that the spot offers the best sunset views, with the Mumbai skyline in the distance. The yellow-striped sofa contrasts beautifully with the monochrome walls, which also feature a holographic portrait of the couple.

Interiors Of Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's New Home

As for the kitchen, the modular decor features a complete steel finish – from the refrigerator to the built-in appliances. The bathroom exudes a New York City vibe with black-and-white brick walls, monochrome sketches, wooden frames and warm lighting. A refined vanity area and a “den”-like space are also part of the home. Plants added by Sonakshi bring pops of colour to every corner.

The bedroom, adhering to a soft white colour palette, features remote-controlled curtains opening to yet another mesmerising balcony view. Sonakshi Sinha also showcased her elaborate wardrobe, organised trinket boxes and well-arranged shoe racks.

Sonakshi and Zaheer also offered a glimpse of the east and west wings of their residence, both featuring a teak and timber finish. A powder bathroom with whimsical designs sits nearby. Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-completed guest room is already ornate with animal miniatures and funky patterns.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's Mumbai home is a true reflection of their personalities.

