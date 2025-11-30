What Is A "Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship"? The Viral Joke Behind Ariana Grande-Cynthia Erivo Buzz

Hollywood's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are currently busy touring the world to promote their recent release, Wicked: For Good. The duo's seemingly “touchy” moments from the promotional tour have left fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Viral posts on social media alleged that the Wicked leading ladies are in what some are calling a “non-demi-curious-semi-binary relationship.” Though neither actress has publicly confirmed or denied the rumour.

Where Did The Term Come From?

The viral rumour about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's supposed "non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship" originated from a satirical Facebook page that frequently jokes about celebrities. The page falsely attributed a quote to Cynthia about their bond.

As per the claim, Cynthia said, "It means we're not actually a couple, but we're curious about what that could mean." Despite being a spoof, some users took the joke seriously and speculated about a romantic connection between the two actresses.

Ariana Grande has already clarified that her physical interactions with Cynthia are a result of her intentionally channelling emotional support and positive energy through touch while promoting their film.

Speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast. Ariana said, “I channel a lot of energy through my hands. And so I'm always holding a hand. I'm always, like, squeezing something, as you've learned. I'm always reaching for something sometimes.”

What Does The Term Actually Mean?

The phrase "non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship" isn't recognised by LGBTQ+ organisations, scholars, or communities. Instead, it appears to be a tongue-in-cheek combination of legitimate concepts like demisexuality, demigender, and non-binary identity, mashing them together into a term that mimics overly specific identity labels.

Online discussions suggest that the phrase is a satirical commentary on how fans sometimes project intricate identity narratives onto celebrity friendships.

"Non-Demi" is a playful twist on demigender/demisexual, implying a lack of alignment. "Curious" references queer-curious in a way that implies exploration rather than commitment and "Semi-Binary" distorts the real concept of semi-binary identity to imply a partial connection to the gender binary. The term is not a genuine identity or relationship model, but rather a parody of fan speculation.

Despite the online gossip, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been open about their real-life relationships. Ariana is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, while Cynthia, who publicly came out as queer and bisexual in 2022, is in a relationship with award-winning writer and producer Lena Waithe.