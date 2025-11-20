Ariana Grande Reacts To Viral Videos Of Her Touching <i>Wicked</i> Co-Star Cynthia Erivo In "A Nonsexual Way"

As the press tour for Wicked continues, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have stood out-not just for their performances, but for the warmth and affection they show each other in public.

Their candid camaraderie, from sentimental gestures to Grande's viral moment holding Erivo's finger, to Cynthia holding Ariana's hands on several occasions has sparked conversations among fans and in the media.

Social media is also filled with Reels talking about how the co-stars are 'too comfortable' with each other.

'I Like To Channel Support And Energy'

During a recent episode of the Good Hang podcast, host Amy Poehler sat down with Grande to discuss this striking display of friendship.

Poehler praised the genuine connection between Grande and Erivo, acknowledging how women in the public eye are often subjected to harsh comparisons and scrutiny.

She remarked that the actresses' close bond was both refreshing and empowering amid such challenges. "It's nice seeing you and Cynthia physically check in with each other," Poehler observed, "offering visible support through gentle, platonic touch."

Grande agreed, explaining that touch is a natural way for her to express solidarity and warmth.

"I channel a lot of energy through my hands. And so I'm always holding a hand. I'm always, like, squeezing something, as you've learned. I'm always reaching for something sometimes," she says.

She added that she often squeezes "who I'm with. Yeah, I like to channel support and energy....I didn't even notice that it was a thing about me until that thing happened."

Reflecting on the moment that went viral-when she reached for Erivo's finger on stage-Grande admitted it was spontaneous. "I just wanted to be there for her," she said, describing the experience as organic and deeply meaningful.

Poehler recalled that the moment resonated with fans as a symbol of authentic support and kindness. Grande concluded by saying she hadn't realised how characteristic this trait was of her until it caught the public's attention.

About Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have reprised their iconic roles as Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster musical adaptation. The film, released in November 2025, marks the emotional conclusion to the two-part cinematic retelling of the beloved Broadway hit.