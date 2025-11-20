Epstein Files: World's Biggest Sex Scandal Awaits Revelation With Trump Signing Key Bill

Bowing to political pressure, US President Donald Trump announced he has signed a bill ordering his administration to publicly release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bill -- called the Epstein Files Transparency Act -- requires the Department of Justice to release all information about its investigation into the Epstein case "in a searchable and downloadable format" within 30 days.

Trump, who had resisted the move for months, changed his course last week after facing pushback from Epstein's victims and members of his own Republican party. However, announcing the move, he accused Democrats of championing the issue to distract attention from his administration's achievements.

"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES," Trump said in a social media post, announcing that he had signed the bill.

"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING victories," he added.

Trump stunned Washington over the weekend, reversing his months-long opposition to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, ensuring it sailed through Congress in a rare show of bipartisan unity. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday by a vote of 427 to 1. It received unanimous consent in the Senate upon its arrival and was passed.

Now, the Justice Department is required to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, within 30 days. It allows for redactions about Epstein's victims for ongoing federal investigations, but the DOJ cannot withhold information due to "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity".

Some 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate, including some that directly mention Trump, were already released last week. They included Epstein's 2018 messages about Trump, where he said, "I am the one able to take him down," and "I know how dirty Donald is."

What's Next

According to an AFP report, insiders have warned that even with the president's signature, his administration could lean on redactions, procedural delays or lingering federal investigations to keep explosive details out of the public eye.

"Once the president signs the bill, he must apply and execute it faithfully. There must be no funny business from Donald Trump," top Democrat Chuck Schumer warned in a speech on the Senate floor.

"He must not use the excuse of frivolous investigations to release some Epstein documents while intentionally hiding others that deserve to be seen by the American public."

Trump, Epstein Association

Epstein, a wealthy financier, moved in elite circles for years, cultivating close ties with business tycoons, politicians, academics and celebrities to whom he was accused of trafficking girls and young women for sex.

Trump and his allies spent years pushing theories about powerful Democrats being protected over involvement with Epstein, framing the case as a potent symbol of how powerful men can hide behind lawyers, money and connections.

But Trump himself was a long-time associate of Epstein, raising questions over what he knew about the notorious figure.

Far beyond Trump's conspiracy-minded voter base, the saga dented public trust in the US justice system and raised suspicion among voters who believe important pieces of the story were either hidden or ignored.

Epstein's 2019 arrest fuelled a storm of outrage and pressure for a full accounting of his network, his finances and the people who helped him evade.

Conspiracy theories about a cover-up only deepened after his death -- ruled a suicide -- in a New York jail soon after.