Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Nitish Kumar, the national president of the Janata Dal (United), is set to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna's historice Gandhi Maidan.

This comes nearly a week after the Bihar Assembly elections delivered a verdict in favour of the BJP-led NDA. The people of Bihar chose the NDA, giving the ruling alliance 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) managed to win just 35. The outcome was unexpected for both blocs.

Within the NDA, the BJP secured 89 seats while JDU achieved victory on 85. Both the parties had contested on 101 seats each.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend. Apart from the main stage, several pandals have also been set to accommodate VIPs.

Here are the LIVE updates on Nitish Kumar Oath Taking Ceremony: