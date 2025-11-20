Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Nitish Kumar, the national president of the Janata Dal (United), is set to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna's historice Gandhi Maidan.
This comes nearly a week after the Bihar Assembly elections delivered a verdict in favour of the BJP-led NDA. The people of Bihar chose the NDA, giving the ruling alliance 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) managed to win just 35. The outcome was unexpected for both blocs.
Within the NDA, the BJP secured 89 seats while JDU achieved victory on 85. Both the parties had contested on 101 seats each.
Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend. Apart from the main stage, several pandals have also been set to accommodate VIPs.
Nitish Kumar Greets Crowd Gathered At Gandhi Maidan For The Oath-Taking Ceremony
#WATCH | Patna | Nitish Kumar greets the crowd gathered at Gandhi Maidan to witness him return as Bihar CM for the 10th time pic.twitter.com/ylZeNTe73B— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
PM Modi Arrives For Oath-Taking Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Patna to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time.
Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Thanks People Of Bihar
As Nitish Kumar is set to return as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time, his son, Nishant Kumar, says, "I congratulate my father for taking the oath as the Chief Minister the 10th time. The public gave us more than expected. I thank and also congratulate the public."
#WATCH | Patna | As Nitish Kumar is set to return as Bihar CM for the 10th time, his son Nishant Kumar says, "I congratulate my father for taking the oath as the CM the 10th time. The public gave us more than expected. I thank and also congratulate the public." pic.twitter.com/Xx2czQMuAb— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath In Patna
Congratulating Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I have come here to congratulate the new government in Bihar. What we are seeing here today is the result of Nitish Kumar ji's vast experience and the double-engine government's efforts. I congratulate the people of Bihar."
"Congratulate the people of Bihar and the new Cabinet on behalf of Uttar Pradesh" : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Patna's Gandhi Maidan ahead of swearing-in ceremony of Nitish 10.0 pic.twitter.com/WKHm0GFduY— NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2025
"Bigger Victories Bring Bigger Responsibilities": Chirag Paswan
"Realise that bigger victories bring bigger responsibilities, now we work towards realising Viksit Bihar," said Union Minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan in Patna's Gandhi Maidan ahead of swearing-in ceremony of Nitish 10.0.
"Realise that bigger victories bring bigger responsibilities, now we work towards realising Viksit Bihar" : Union Minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan in Patna's Gandhi Maidan ahead of swearing-in ceremony of Nitish 10.0 pic.twitter.com/bnw4hLGl5o— NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2025
Gandhi Maidan: The Stage Of Nitish Kumar's Rebellion, And His Swearing-In
Patna's Gandhi Maidan, where Nitish Kumar will take the oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record 10th time, has been witness to key turning points in history, including the Indian freedom struggle and Jayaprakash Narayan's war cry against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the anti-Emergency movement.
This movement would catapult a bunch of young student leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, into the vortex of national politics. And two decades after Jayaprakash Narayan cried, "Singhasan choro ke janta aanti hai" (Vacate the throne for the people), Nitish Kumar would leave his imprint on Gandhi Maidan's history, announcing his separation from long-time comrade Lalu Yadav and taking a leap of faith into the unknown.
From 2000 To 2025: Nitish Non-Stop
As Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Bihar CM for the 10th time today, here's a glimpse of his previous oath-taking.
From 2000 to 2025: Nitish Non-Stop— NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2025
As Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Bihar CM for the 10th time today, here's a glimpse of his previous oath-taking pic.twitter.com/6RCnc3JTEl
A Look At India's Longest-Serving Chief Ministers
With the National Democratic Alliance achieving a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) leader and the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is poised to take office for another term.
Nitish Kumar has already served as Bihar's Chief Minister nine times, including a brief seven-day stint in 2000, which ended due to a lack of majority.
Here are the ten longest-serving chief ministers of India:
- Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim: 24 years (December 12, 1994 - May 26, 2019)
- Naveen Patnaik, Odisha: 24 years (March 5, 2000 - June 12, 2024)
- Jyoti Basu, West Bengal: 23 years (June 21, 1977 - November 5, 2000)
- Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh: 22 years (January 18, 1980 - January 19, 1999; August 3, 2003 - April 9, 2007)
- Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram: 22 years (May 5, 1984 - August 21, 1986; January 24, 1989 - December 3, 1998; December 11, 2008 - December 15, 2018)
- Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh: 21 years (April 8, 1983 - March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993 - March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003 - December 30, 2007; December 25, 2012 - December 27, 2017)
- Manik Sarkar, Tripura: 19 years (March 11, 1998 - March 9, 2018)
- Nitish Kumar, Bihar: 19 years (March 3 - 11, 2000; November 24, 2005 - May 20, 2014; February 2, 2015 - Present)
- M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu: 18 years (February 10, 1969 - January 31, 1976; January 27, 1989 - January 30, 1991; May 13, 1996 - May 14, 2001; May 13, 2006 - May 16, 2011)
- Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab: 18 years (March 27, 1970 - June 14, 1971; June 20, 1977 - February 17, 1980; February 12, 1997 - February 26, 2002; March 1, 2007 - March 16, 2017)
Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal Set To Take Oath As Minister
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal set to take oath as minister in Nitish 10.0 cabinet.
🔴#BREAKING | Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal set to take oath as minister in Nitish 10.0 cabinet @GargiRawat @Vasudha156 pic.twitter.com/8dzm4UaRLh— NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2025
A Look At Many Time Chief Ministers
As Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath today for a record 10th time as Chief Minister of Bihar, here's a look at some of the other Chief Ministers who have taken oath multiple times pic.twitter.com/tsnD7tJ27D— NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2025
Visuals From Gandhi Maidan Where The Swearing-In Ceremony Will Be Held
#WATCH | Bihar: Visuals from Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar will take place today.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar CM for the 10th time. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha take oath as Deputy CMs. pic.twitter.com/0MJO1OpfLg
Nitish Kumar Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE Updates
Nitish Kumar has left Chief Minister's residence and is on the way to the Gandhi Maidan where the swearing-in ceremony will be held.
Chief Ministers Of Haryana, Assam And Nagaland Arrive In Patna
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio arrive at Patna airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time.
#WATCH | Bihar: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio arrive at Patna airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
NDA returned to power in Bihar with 202 out of 243 seats in the state Assembly… pic.twitter.com/UktfV3FQMH
"NDA Will Continue Working For The People Of Bihar": BJP's Samrat Choudhary
Talking to media ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, BJP's Samrat Choudhary said, "Prime Minister Modi is also coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The people of Bihar have blessed NDA for the last 20 years, and NDA will continue working for the people of the state..."
#WATCH | Patna: On the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, BJP's Samrat Choudhary says, "Prime Minister Modi is also coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The people of Bihar have blessed NDA for the last 20 years, and NDA will continue working for the… pic.twitter.com/0VVtbM47bI— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Arrives In Patna
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has arrived in Patna to attend the NDA government’s swearing-in ceremony to be held at Gandhi Maidan. Local BJP workers and office bearers welcomed him on his arrival.
Bihar | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has arrived in Patna to attend the NDA government’s swearing-in ceremony to be held at Gandhi Maidan. Local BJP workers and office bearers welcomed him on his arrival. pic.twitter.com/HacnQPNaDq— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
Nitish Cabinet Formation: 5 Key Factors That Will Shape The New Team
With the NDA's resounding victory in Bihar, all eyes are now on Nitish Kumar's new cabinet. The veteran leader will take oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time on 20th November, and the state can have up to 36 ministers besides the Chief Minister.
Will there be two Deputy Chief Ministers again, or will the number increase as the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stakes its claim? Will Nitish fill all positions immediately or keep some vacant for future adjustments? These questions underline the complexity of the task ahead.
For Nitish Kumar, this is more than just forming a government-it's about managing allies, balancing caste equations, and signalling future political plans. Every choice will carry a message for Bihar and beyond. Nitish Kumar and the NDA leadership will primarily consider five factors for cabinet formation.
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Oath In Bihar Today With NDA's Show Of Strength
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time today, days after the NDA secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event, a senior BJP leader said.
When Bihar Chose NDA
In the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the people of Bihar chose the NDA, giving the ruling alliance 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) managed to win just 35. The outcome was unexpected for both blocs.