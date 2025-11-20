Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar - for a record-extending tenth time - on Thursday morning, capping a triumphant victory in last week's Assembly election.

The Janata Dal United, dismissed by his critics as too old and unfit for power, had the last laugh after his party swept 85 of the state's 243 seats to power itself and its main ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, to a landslide win; the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 202 seats.

The wily JDU boss - whose longevity, critics complain, is fuelled by an uncanny ability to stay relevant and in power by switching and re-make alliances on the fly - is already independent India's eighth longest-serving chief minister. And, if he serves out this term, he will be the longest-serving ever, eclipsing ex-Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's 24 years.

Nineteen MLAs, starting with BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were also sworn in, and will form the nucleus of the new government. Choudhary and Sinah were Nitish Kumar's deputies in the previous administration and could reprise those roles for another five years.

Also on the BJP's list is competitive shooter and two-time MLA Shreyasi Singh; the 34-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist held her Jamui Assembly seat to earn the promotion.

With 10 faces, the BJP, which narrowly retained its 'big brother' tag over the JDU after winning 89 seats, will take the lion's share of berths at this time. The Janata Dal will have six faces.

On the JDU's list

Three smaller allies - Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, the Hindustan Awam Morcha of ex-Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Manch - will get a berth each, though there is speculation the LJP, thanks to its strong result, could get two.

The RLM and HAM bosses' sons - Deepak Prakash and Santosh Manjhi - are also on the list.

Both are members of the Bihar Legislative Council rather than the Assembly. Prakash will be a first-time minister, while Manjhi served briefly as the Minister for Information Technology and Disaster Management in the previous government.