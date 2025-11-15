As Nitish Kumar Eyes 10th Term, A Look At Longest-Serving Chief Ministers

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieving a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) leader and the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is poised to take office for another term. Nitish Kumar has already served as Bihar's Chief Minister nine times, including a brief seven-day stint in 2000, which ended due to a lack of majority.

This remarkable political journey raises a question: who are the longest-serving chief ministers in India?

Here are the ten longest-serving chief ministers of India:

1) Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim: 24 years (December 12, 1994 - May 26, 2019)

Pawan Kumar Chamling led Sikkim with remarkable consistency for nearly 25 years. Under his leadership, his party won five consecutive terms, making him India's longest-serving chief minister.

2) Naveen Patnaik, Odisha: 24 years (March 5, 2000 - June 12, 2024)

Naveen Patnaik first assumed office in 2000 and remained at the helm of Odisha for over two decades. Just shy of breaking the record for India's longest-serving chief minister, Patnaik's tenure ended after the 2024 state elections, when the BJP won a decisive majority, securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats.

3) Jyoti Basu, West Bengal: 23 years (June 21, 1977 - November 5, 2000)

Jyoti Basu stands out as one of India's most respected statesmen. He led West Bengal for more than two decades and was widely regarded for his political acumen. Basu declined the opportunity to become India's Prime Minister, despite being offered the post.

4) Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh: 22 years (January 18, 1980 - January 19, 1999; August 3, 2003 - April 9, 2007)

A dominant figure in Arunachal Pradesh politics, Gegong Apang served as chief minister for nearly 23 years in two separate stints. His first tenure, from 1980 to 1999, set the stage for his long-lasting influence, which he extended with a second term from 2003 to 2007.

5) Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram: 22 years (May 5, 1984 - August 21, 1986; January 24, 1989 - December 3, 1998; December 11, 2008 - December 15, 2018)

Lal Thanhawla is a senior Indian politician from Mizoram who served multiple terms as the state's Chief Minister. His leadership spanned three separate tenures. During his time in office, Thanhawla focused on improving Mizoram's road networks, healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

6) Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh: 21 years (April 8, 1983 - March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993 - March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003 - December 30, 2007; December 25, 2012 - December 27, 2017)

Virbhadra Singh, a veteran of the Indian National Congress, served multiple terms as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, becoming the state's longest-serving CM over two decades.

7) Manik Sarkar, Tripura: 19 years (March 11, 1998 - March 9, 2018)

Manik Sarkar served four consecutive terms as Tripura's Chief Minister, holding office from 1998 to 2018.

8) Nitish Kumar, Bihar: 19 years (March 3 - 11, 2000; November 24, 2005 - May 20, 2014; February 2, 2015 - Present)

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, holding office for nearly 20 years across multiple terms.

9) M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu: 18 years (February 10, 1969 - January 31, 1976; January 27, 1989 - January 30, 1991; May 13, 1996 - May 14, 2001; May 13, 2006 - May 16, 2011)

M Karunanidhi, born Muthuvel Karunanidhi, served multiple terms as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, leaving a lasting legacy in the state's politics.

10) Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab: 18 years (March 27, 1970 - June 14, 1971; June 20, 1977 - February 17, 1980; February 12, 1997 - February 26, 2002; March 1, 2007 - March 16, 2017)

Parkash Singh Badal served multiple terms as Punjab's Chief Minister and was also the youngest CM in the country.