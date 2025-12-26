Video: SUV In Nitish Kumar's Convoy Hits Senior Cop From Behind

A senior police officer sustained minor injuries after a vehicle in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy accidentally hit him on Friday.

A video of the incident shows the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the traffic wing standing on the road, near parked convoy vehicles. As a Scorpio SUV was being reversed, the driver failed to notice the officer standing behind the vehicle. The rear of the SUV struck the DSP, knocking him to the ground.

Police officers present at the spot rushed to help him get back to his feet.

The incident took place near Patna's Didarganj market area, where the Chief Minister had come to review the arrangements made for the 359th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh.

Chief Minister Reviews Arrangements For 'Prakash Parv'

The 359th Prakash Parv is underway at Patna Sahib gurudwara, and a large number of devotees have gathered for the event.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister took stock of the accommodation, cleanliness, security, and other essential facilities being arranged for devotees arriving from across the country and abroad.

Chief Minister Kumar directed officials to monitor arrangements at the micro level to ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience during the event.

The Prakash Parv will conclude on December 27.