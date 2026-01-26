Patna NEET Student's Autopsy Confirms Rape, Mentions Horrific Injuries

The post-mortem report of an 18-year-old NEET student who was murdered in a hostel in Bihar's Patna has confirmed rape. It also mentioned she suffered horrific injuries before she died.

Injury marks were found all over her body, and her death was not natural, the report said.

She suffered injuries in her private parts, the police said. Her body and neck had bruises, and marks indicative of being subjected to strong pressure, the autopsy report said.

Seeing the nature of the injuries, it is said the student fought back hard and resisted the attack in every possible way.

The postmortem report mentioned the cause of death as strangulation or suffocation, which supports the allegation that she was murdered.

The biggest evidence came from a forensics report which found sperm samples on her clothes. DNA testing has confirmed sexual assault. Semen and blood samples were also recovered from the room where her body was found. There were blood stains too. Her clothes were found torn.

The sample will be used to match the DNA of the accused, who has been arrested, as well as the suspects identified by a special investigation team.

The Bihar government swung into action after the forensics report came. Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary has spoken with the police chief and other senior officers and briefed them to arrest those behind the rape and murder of the student.

The government said it will ensure the police solve the case in no time.

Two police officers - Roshni Kumari and Hemant Jha - were suspended on Sunday after they were found guilty of delayed action and failure to collect intelligence in a timely manner.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has said the Bihar government is taking all measures to ensure justice in the case. Apart from the SIT, the CBI has taken over the case.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has said his party would provide all legal support to the family members of the murdered student. She had been living in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar, preparing for the medical entrance exam. She died on January 11, after remaining in a coma for several days at a city hospital.

Her death led to massive protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls' hostel.