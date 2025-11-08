"Mom, Dad Forgive Me": NEET Student Dies By Suicide In UP, Leaves Note

A 21-year-old student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, and left a note behind for his parents.

Mohammad Aan, a resident of Rampur, had begun staying at a hostel in Rawatpur four days ago. According to officials, his roommate, Imdad Hasan, had asked him to go for prayers on Friday afternoon. However, Mohammad refused. When Imdad returned, he found their room locked from the inside. As he did not get any response after calling for Mohammad, he informed the police.

The police broke the door open and found Mohammad hanging from a ceiling fan.

A suicide note was found near the body, which said, "Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I am very stressed, I will not be able to fulfill your dreams, I am taking my own life, I am responsible for this."

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the student's family has been informed, officials said.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)