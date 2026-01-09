UP Man Killed In Road Accident 2 Days Before Daughter's Naming Ceremony

A 30-year-old man was killed on Friday after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor here, officials said. The accident occurred near the Ujjapur village turn, leaving the rider critically injured.

With the help of locals, the injured man was rushed to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The victim was identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Ujjapur village. His family members said his daughter's naming ceremony was scheduled for January 11 and he was returning home after booking a tent for the function.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The tractor involved in the accident has been seized, while its driver fled the scene, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint and further legal action is underway.

