"Heads Must Roll": Chief Justice Slams NCERT Amid Judiciary Chapter Row

The Supreme Court demanded accountability Thursday as it outraged over a section on 'corruption in the judiciary' in a NCERT Social Science textbook for Class VIII students.

"We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find out who is responsible… heads must roll! We won't close the case," Chief Justice Surya Kant said as he grilled Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the National Council of Educational Research and Training.

In a fierce order the court also banned the book, in India and abroad, and directed seizure of all copies, as well as a blanket ban on sharing the book online, in whole or in parts.

The court then issued notices to the central government and the NCERT.

Moments earlier Mehta had said the two individuals responsible for referring to 'corruption in the judiciary' – as part of the chapter – 'The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society' – would "never work with the UGC or any ministry". "We stand by the institution. no one will get away scot-free."

The Chief Justice, though, was singularly unimpressed.

"That is of very little consequence. They fired gunshot and judiciary is bleeding today," the Chief Justice raged, "This looks like a deep-rooted conspiracy. A very calculated move."

The Chief Justice also hauled up Mehta the federal government body over a NCERT press brief that acknowledged "inappropriate textual material (had) inadvertently crept" into the chapter.

In it, the NCERT also said it "regrets this error of judgement" but the statement, in the court's opinion, fell someway short of the apology that had been demanded. The Chief Justice also pointed out the book is still on sale; "It's available in market… I got a copy from sources."

Mehta had said 32 books had entered the market but had now been withdrawn. "The entire chapter will be revised. There is another part about pendency… 'justice delayed is justice denied'," he said taking offense on the court's behalf, "We can't teach that justice is denied."

He also said, "In the suo motu case (the top court has taken up this matter of its own volition), at the outset we tender an unconditional apology." But in reply the Chief Justice pointed to media reports on the NCERT's statement and remarked, "…there is no word of apology in this."

On Wednesday afternoon high-level government sources told NDTV that references to corruption in the judiciary would be deleted from the textbook. It "should not have been written", sources said, declaring "inspirational things" should have been written instead.

This was shortly after the Supreme Court expressed "grave concern" on this issue and said members of the judiciary, including High Court judges, had been "perturbed" by the reference.