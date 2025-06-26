Man Killed After Police SUV Crashes Into His Home In UP

A man sleeping on the verandah of his home was crushed to death when a police SUV veered out of control and crashed into his house, officials said on Thursday.

"A police SUV from the Harraiya Police Station was returning from patrol when it lost control near the Parsupur intersection. The SUV then crashed into a tin shed built outside a house by the roadside, hitting Pankaj Jaiswal (42), who was sleeping on the verandah," Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said.

The police took Jaiswal to the primary health centre, where the doctors referred him to the district hospital.

Upon reaching the district hospital, doctors declared Jaiswal dead. Pandey further informed that Jaiswal's body is being sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

He assured that action would be taken based on the inquiry report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)