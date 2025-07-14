'Divine Intervention': Missing Kanwariya, 9, Reunited With Father In UP

Nine-year-old Sheersh, who was on his maiden Kanwar Yatra, thinks he encountered nothing short of a pure divine intervention.

The boy, who had embarked on the pilgrimage from Barkali village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, got separated from his father Babloo Kumar on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway on Sunday.

Police eventually found the boy inside a pilgrims' camp and reunited him with his father near Falauda village in the evening.

According to a statement issued by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police on Monday, acting on a child missing complaint, the police started searching for the boy and found him in a camp.

Sadar Circle Officer Devwrat Bajpai told PTI, "After they were reunited, both the child and the father were moved to tears with joy." Babloo Kumar said he had taken Sheersh with him on Kanwar Yatra for the first time ever this year. Two days ago, they went to Haridwar to collect holy water from river Ganga. While they were returning on foot on the highway along with other kanwariyas, his son went missing.

He filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Police, who eventually found Sheersh at a pilgrim's camp and returned his son to him.

The duo then continued their yatra to reach Barkali village.

