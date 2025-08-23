Woman Killed For Dowry In Greater Noida, Video Shows Her Aflame, Hobbling Down Stairs

Horrifying footage has emerged of a woman being beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida and then walking down the stairs while on fire. The woman's elder sister, who is also married in the same family, has said both of them were being tortured for dowry and their in-laws had asked for Rs 36 lakh.

Nikki, the woman who died, had got married into a family in Greater Noida's Sirsa village in 2016 and, her sister Kanchan said, the torture for dowry began just six months later. Nikki, she said, was thrashed by her in-laws on Thursday night and then set ablaze in front of her son.

Videos show Nikki's husband, Vipin, and another woman pulling her by the hair. Vipin was not wearing a shirt and blood can be seen on his stomach and back. In other clips, Nikki can be seen hobbling down the stairs while on fire and then sitting on the floor, her extensive burn injuries clearly visible. Someone can be seen throwing water on her, probably to help with her burns.

"We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, 'We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again'. I was hit several times and I was not in my senses the entire day," Kanchan said, fighting back tears.

"That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she added.

Recalling the attack on his mother, Nikki's son said, "They poured something on mumma, slapped her and then set her ablaze using a lighter."

A senior police officer in Greater Noida said they received information on Thursday night from a hospital that a woman had been admitted with burn injuries and she had been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

"The woman died on the way to Safdarjung Hospital. A post-mortem was conducted. Based on her sister's complaint, a case has been registered. The husband, Vipin, has been arrested," he said.

Police are looking for the woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, who have also been named in the case.