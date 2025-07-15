Tesla Showroom Launch In India Live Updates: Elon Musk's Tesla has finally launched its first showroom in India today. The store opened in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Tesla's formal entry to the Indian market is a result of strategic negotiations, policy shifts, and market preparation.
Here Are The Live Updates On Tesla Showroom Launch:
Tesla Arrived In The Right City And State: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
During the inauguration of Tesla's first Experience Center, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the company and said, "Tesla has arrived in the right city and state, that is the state of Maharashtra and the city of Mumbai, which is the entrepreneur capital of India."
#Tesla has arrived in the right city & state, says Maharashtra CM at Tesla experience centre

Know All About Tesla's Model Y
Tesla is reportedly offering the refreshed Model Y for the Indian market, which is finished in dark grey with black alloy wheels and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette. This model will be available in two variants: Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD.
Model Y features a dual-tone black and white cabin with a minimalist design, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and tech highlights such as wireless charging, USB-C ports, voice commands, internet connectivity and app-based vehicle access. Tesla's Model Y is likely to carry a price tag of over Rs 60 lakh.
Watch: Why Tesla Entry In India Important?
Tesla is a brand of big expectations in the domain of electric mobility for the Indian market. After a long journey, the electric carmaker is making its formal entry to the Indian market on July 15, 2025. It is a result of strategic negotiations, policy shifts, and market preparation. Rumours have it that the company will be bringing the Tesla Model Y to the Indian market. But, how has the company reached this point of its landmark entry to the Indian shores?
Exclusive: First Pics Of Tesla Store In Mumbai
#EXCLUSIVE | Mumbai: First pics of Tesla store
Tesla is all set to launch its first showroom in India today. Store to open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
Tesla Is Going To Change The Entire Market: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
At the Tesla experience center, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the electric carmaker’s entry as a transformative moment for the country. He expressed optimism about Tesla’s future in India, stating, “I wish to see the R&D and manufacturing done here in the future.”
Highlighting the brand’s global reputation for innovation, design, and sustainability, Fadnavis added, “Tesla is going to change the entire market. Sure that the people of Mumbai and entire India will love tesla. Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability.”