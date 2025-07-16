MK Stalin Asks PM Modi To Intervene In Katchatheevu Dispute, BJP Hits Back

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has renewed his call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct intervention to resolve the long-standing Katchatheevu dispute and secure the release of Indian fishermen and boats detained in Sri Lankan prisons.

In a sharp attack, Mr Stalin alleged that the BJP-led central government has failed to protect Tamil Nadu's fishermen over the past 10 years, while simultaneously politicising the Katchatheevu issue without taking tangible action. "Only a direct intervention by the Prime Minister can bring a lasting solution for Tamil fishermen," Mr Stalin asserted, questioning why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has not rebutted Sri Lanka's recent claims on the issue.

The Chief Minister referred to Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda's remarks that Tamil Nadu fishermen frequently trespass and that Colombo would not return the Katchatheevu island. Mr Stalin criticised the Centre for remaining silent in the face of these claims.

He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Assembly has already passed a resolution demanding the retrieval of Katchatheevu and claimed that he has personally raised the issue with the Prime Minister on multiple occasions.

"The DMK government will continue its efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu," he said.

In response, BJP spokesperson Narayan Tirupathy hit back, saying it was under the Congress regime at the Centre and DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu that Katchatheevu was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974. "DMK did nothing when they shared power at the Centre for 14 years," said Mr Tirupathy. "We have ensured no firing by the Lankan Navy, unlike in Congress rule, where nearly 1,000 fishermen were killed. We've even saved a fisherman from a death sentence."

For a specific question on Lanka auctioning seized Indian fishing boats and crippling the livelihood of Indian fishermen, Mr Tirupathy said, "We have held several rounds of talks between affected Lankan Tamil fishermen and Indian Tamil fishermen. Unless you talk with them and find a solution, it's not going to end. I think we are on the right track".

Meanwhile, maritime and diplomacy experts have warned that retrieving Katchatheevu alone may not resolve the issue. The real problem, they say, is the depletion of fish stocks in Indian waters, forcing fishermen to deliberately venture into Sri Lankan territory.

They recommend that India consider negotiating a long-term lease or fishing rights agreement with Sri Lanka, rather than fixating solely on territorial control of Katchatheevu.

As tensions rise over the island, the issue is set to be a major political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.