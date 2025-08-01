MK Stalin To Launch Big Health Outreach Campaign, Months Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With just eight months to go for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to launch a major health outreach campaign on Saturday, marking the second large-scale public initiative by his government in recent months.

The new programme, focused on preventive healthcare, aims to screen and support adults over 40 who may be silently battling non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and hypertension but are not actively seeking treatment. Focusing on "From Prevention to Wellness," the scheme targets 10 lakh people through 1,164 diagnostic medical camps across urban, semi-urban, rural, and tribal pockets of Tamil Nadu.

Officials say the camps - equipped with modern diagnostic tools-will run until February 2026, with 15 camps planned in Chennai alone. Each participant will receive a tech-enabled health check-up, and results can be accessed via a unique barcode, allowing for digital tracking and follow-up care.

The initiative comes on the heels of another flagship programme- "Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin With You)", under which 45 government services are being delivered directly at people's doorsteps. Both efforts are seen as part of the DMK government's strategy to deepen citizen engagement and consolidate its welfare-centric image ahead of the elections.

More than 20 government departments and District Collectors will coordinate the implementation of the new health campaign, which aims to bridge gaps in awareness and access to preventive care.

"This is not just about health; it's about reaching every household with meaningful government presence," said a senior official involved in the initiative. "We want to ensure no one slips through the cracks-especially those who ignore early signs of serious conditions."