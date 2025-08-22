Video: Stray Dog's Brutal Beatdown Of Leopard, Drags It 300 Metres

A stray dog and a leopard faced off in Maharashtra's Nashik. The 'fight' ended in the dog 'defeating' the leopard and dragging it for 300 metres. The episode unfolded in Nashik's Niphad and a video of the fight has gone viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred earlier this week when the leopard strayed into the area. The dog launched an aggressive counterattack, latching onto the leopard and dragging it for a considerable distance.

📍Maharashtra | Video: In Dog vs Leopard Clash In Nashik, An Unlikely Winner pic.twitter.com/7ICRniyBLE — NDTV (@ndtv) August 22, 2025

Eyewitnesses said the leopard, unable to withstand the dog's sudden assault, eventually freed itself and fled. The attacking dog, though engaged in a fierce struggle, survived the encounter. No residents in the area were harmed.

Local authorities said the leopard had retreated into nearby fields after sustaining injuries. Forest officials have not yet confirmed whether the animal required medical attention, but noted that villagers and domestic animals in the area remained safe following the incident.

The incident in Nashik coincides with a national debate on stray dogs, which reached the Supreme Court on Friday. A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath modified its earlier directive prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling the restriction "too harsh."