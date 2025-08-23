Actor Vijay's Hint At Contesting From Madurai East Stirs Mixed Reactions

A soft breeze rustles through the lush green paddy fields of rural Madurai as women bend over knee-deep in water, rhythmically transplanting seedlings against the backdrop of giant rock-cut hills. Their conversations, however, are not about the harvest, but politics.

They say they are disillusioned with Tamil Nadu's two dominant Dravidian parties. Many of these women say they are ready to place their faith in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, after his hint on Thursday that he could contest from Madurai East in the 2026 Assembly elections.

"We have voted for both Two Leaves and Rising Sun. But this time, it's for Vijay," says Sachi, a daily wage worker, referring to the election symbols of the AIADMK and DMK. "We believe he'd do good for us."

Her co-worker Mallika adds with a mix of hope and weariness: "Women are unable to go out, we can't go anywhere alone. After MGR, it's Vijay who looks at people as his own." For them, Vijay's invocation of AIADMK founder and three-time Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran strikes a deep chord.

A Constituency with History

Madurai East has historically swung with power. Dominated by communists and the AIADMK until the 1990s, the DMK has won two of the last three elections after delimitation. Locals recall that whichever party secures Madurai East often goes on to capture power in Chennai.

"Vijay has to go for an alliance," says Stephen, a local school teacher. "Otherwise, it's difficult."

The Vijay Wave in Madurai

At his recent political conference in the city, fans turned followers as a surging crowd of around four lakh greeted him like a cult hero. "Madurai gives Vijay such a collection and a mass entry," says Ashwini Veronica, a fluency coach. "Why not capitalise it? He's touching a sweet spot."

For Vijay, Madurai is not just about numbers—it is symbolic, rooted in MGR's legacy and the possibility of transforming fandom into a political base.

Urban Mood Divided

But as one drives past the newly built flyovers into the bustling urban parts of Madurai, reactions are more guarded.

"Vijay will definitely attract young, first-time voters," says Babu, an entrepreneur. "But others would still vote for one of the Dravidian parties."

An Unclear Choice Ahead

It remains uncertain if Vijay will finally pick Madurai East as his launchpad. Yet, the constituency, which has elected freedom fighters in the past, seems to have captured his imagination.