1 Dead, 15 Injured As Drunk Speeding Audi Driver Runs Over Them In Jaipur

One pedestrian died, and 15 others were injured after a speeding Audi car rammed into them in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday night.

According to the police, the car went out of control and first hit a divider, then rammed into roadside stalls and food carts over a 30-metre stretch before crashing into a tree and coming to a halt. Several parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident. The impact of the crash was so strong that it left the luxury car completely mangled.

Visuals also showed many broken food carts on the road.

The car mowed down 16 people - who were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Of them, four were critically injured and were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, died during treatment.

Officials said there were four people present in the car - all of whom were allegedly drunk. While one person was arrested, three others fled the scene.

The driver of the car has been identified as Dinesh Ranwan, a resident of Rajasthan's Churu.

The vehicle has been seized, and the police are on the lookout for the remaining accused, officials said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure that the injured received proper treatment. His deputy, Premchand Bairwa, and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.