"India Fuelling Russia War Machine": Trump To Raise Tariffs Substantially

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would increase the tariffs charged on Indian imports "very substantially" over the next 24 hours because of India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 percent but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he told CNBC in a televised interview.

This comes a day after Trump said that he would "substantially" raise US tariffs on India and had accused the South-Asian country of buying oil from Russia and selling it for profits.

As a response to that India had criticised the United States and European Union for singling out Indian refiners over their exports of crude.

The foreign ministry said that while India's imports are "a necessity compelled by the global market situation", the nations criticising it are themselves "indulging in trade with Russia" even when "such trade is not even a vital compulsion".