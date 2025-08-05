Trinamool MP's "Apology To Nation" For Backing Colleague Mahua Moitra

A day after he resigned as the Trinamool Congress's chief whip in Lok Sabha amid a churn in the party, senior MP Kalyan Banerjee today launched a fresh attack on party colleague Mahua Moitra, saying she "lacks basic gratitude" and apologising to the nation for defending her.

"In 2023, I stood by Ms. Moitra when she was under fire in Parliament - I did so out of conviction, not compulsion. Today, she repays that support by calling me a misogynist. I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who clearly lacks basic gratitude. Let people see her words for what they are and judge accordingly," the Serampore MP said in a post on X, sharing a video of his speech in support of Ms Moitra.

Hours after Mr Banerjee's post, Ms Moitra congratulated party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for being nominated as Chief Whip. "Heartfelt congratulations to my senior colleagues @kakoligdastidar & @SatabdiRoyMP for being nominated Chief Whip & Deputy Leader of AITC in Lok Sabha. God bless & shine on," she posted on X.

Mr Banerjee and Ms Moitra have traded nasty barbs over the past few months. The latest flashpoint was Ms Moitra's remarks in a podcast. Responding to a question on Mr Banerjee's verbal attacks, Ms Moitra said, "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties."

Mr Banerjee's nasty personal attack against Ms Moitra made headlines in June. Following a college student's rape on campus, Mr Banerjee had said, "If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools?" The Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the remarks, with Ms Moitra adding a barb: "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them."

This drew a personal attack from Mr Banerjee, who referred to Ms Moitra's recent wedding with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra.

"She is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family and married a 65-year-old guy. And she is saying I am anti-women," he said.

After Ms Moitra's "pig" remark circulated on social media, Ms Banerjee hit back and said "the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a 'pig', is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse".

"What I did speak about were questions of public accountability and personal conduct, which every public figure must be prepared to face - man or woman. If those facts are inconvenient or uncomfortable, it does not justify branding legitimate criticism as 'misogyny' to escape scrutiny," he said. "Labeling a male colleague as 'sexually frustrated' isn't boldness - it's outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it's dismissed or even applauded. Let's be clear: abuse is abuse - regardless of gender. Such remarks are not just indecent, they reinforce a toxic double standard where men are expected to silently endure what would never be tolerated if roles were reversed," the senior Trinamool leader, also a lawyer, said.

Mr Banerjee yesterday said he quit as the chief whip after 'didi' (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) said during a virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. "So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," he said.

Ms Banerjee, it is learnt, has asked party MPs not to fight among themselves and focus on battling the government on Special Intensive Revision. The ruling party in Bengal is gearing up for Assembly polls next year as Ms Banerjee eyes a fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister.