Kiren Rijiju, Ravneet Bittu Assaulted Women MPs: Trinamool's Big Allegation

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged today that two Central ministers -- Kiren Rijiju and Ravneet Singh Bittu -- have assaulted two women MPS of the party during the protest in parliament. The protest was over three contentious bills on the removal of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers arrested on serious charges and kept in custody for 30 days. Trinamool has demanded that the ministers step down.

The protest by Trinamool MPs was in progress in the Well of the house when it happened, he said.

"Trinamool was the first to be in the Well. No one else was there. Much later, the Congress, the DMK and the others came in. So we did what was needed," he said.

"As we were shouting slogans, Bittu and Kiren Rijiju came to assault two of our women MPs -- Shatabdi Roy and Mitali. They pushed the women MPs," Mr Banerjee told reporters.

"So over this bill Bittu will shove our MPs? Kiren Rijiju will push them? We can't take any more... Bittu is a minister. He should resign. They are assaulting women," he added.

There was chaos in parliament over the three bills tabled with the Opposition calling them unconstitutional. Copies of the bill were shred and the paper balls were tossed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Asked about the shredding of the bills, Kalyan Banerjee said, "So what if one of our people tore up the bill? This bill is unconstitutional".

"Is it possible that they would remove the Chief Minister? Does this happen anywhere? Suppose the ED files a case, the CBI files a case -- everyone knows they file fake cases.

There is only .5 per cent conviction. This unconstitutional so we protested," Mr Banerjee said.

The home minister has assured that the bills will be sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament, where members of both Houses, including the Opposition, will have an opportunity to voice their concerns.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 will be moved to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee which will present its report before the Winter Session of parliament.

Under the Constitution, only public representatives who have been convicted can be removed from office. The proposed law says a Prime Minister, any Union minister, Chief Ministers and ministers of states and Union Territories, who are arrested and kept in custody for 30 consecutive days, will have to resign by the Day 31 or be automatically removed.

Forming the law would mean amendments to Constitution's Articles 75, 164 and 239AA.