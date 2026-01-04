As the Trinamool Congress prepares for what's shaping up to be an intense political battle in West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee's Bengal yatra marks a decisive moment. No longer seen merely as the heir apparent, he is increasingly positioning himself as a national-level leader for the party. Here is a SWOT analysis of Abhishek Banerjee at this juncture.

Strengths

(1) Abhishek Banerjee is a young, 38-year-old leader with a modern outlook and clear generational advantages. He has exposure beyond Bengal, is English-speaking, studied in Delhi, and has a background in management, all of which shape a contemporary political style.

(2) He possesses strong common sense and has a keen interest in surveys, election management, and research. Beyond IPAC, he conducts surveys through several other organisations and actively seeks feedback from professional agencies, including gauging public reactions to events such as the Messi incident in Kolkata ahead of elections.

(3) He does not believe in sycophancy and is willing to take action against party members, even if they are personally close to him, reinforcing a sense of discipline within the organisation.

(4) He is attentive to the language and style of his speeches to suit the audience and political context.

(5) Mamata nominated him as the second command-in-chief and, unofficially, as the next leader. This gave him a political legacy almost spontaneously.

(6) He does not fall into complacency and consistently analyses the BJP's strengths, both nationally and at the state level, to anticipate challenges.

(7) He functions primarily as a party leader rather than as a minister or part of the government. This keeps him relatively fresh and untested in governance, allowing him to sell a dream of good governance as the vision of a new Bengal.

Weaknesses

(1) Mamata has the experience of a long struggle in opposition politics against the CPM, while Abhishek Banerjee lacks such grounding. His outreach to the masses tends to be more cerebral, especially when the TMC is in power.

(2) Old-school politicians within the party continue to align more closely with Mamata, while Abhishek wants to induct more young blood. This generational gap is a challenge.

(3) He has a brilliant, modern, corporate-style and calculative approach to politics, but this also makes him appear less spontaneous at times.

(4) While he is popular, his personal charisma is still not on par with Mamata's towering presence.

Opportunities

(1) Operating from Camac Street, he is holding the fort of the party organisation. He spearheads district committee formation and positions himself as the pivotal leader, emerging clearly as the man in charge.

(2) He has begun district-wise rallies, tours, and padayatras to build visibility.

(3) He enjoys the backing of the industrial sector, which strengthens his image as a pro-development leader.

(4) There is no real competitor for the number two position in the party. The TMC rank and file already view him as the second-in-command and the future of the party.

(5) As a Member of Parliament and the parliamentary leader of the TMC, he is actively engaged in national politics and understands the broader national political landscape.

Threats

(1) Enforcement Directorate and CBI cases pose a serious threat, amplified by the BJP's campaign against him over alleged coal and other scams.

(2) He must evolve from being a cerebral young leader into a mass leader in the mould of Mamata if he is to fully consolidate his position.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author