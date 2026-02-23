Mukul Roy's Death Turns Political Flashpoint Between Trinamool, BJP

Political accusations and counter-allegations dominated reactions to the death of veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, even as tributes poured in from across party lines.

The body of the senior TMC leader, who died at a private hospital in Kolkata around 1:30 am on Monday, was brought to the state assembly in the afternoon.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Bengal minister Firhad Hakim (Bobby) accused the BJP of bearing responsibility for Roy's death, claiming it caused him severe mental stress.

"I have lost my elder brother (Dada) today. One thing I can say is that the BJP is solely responsible for his untimely death. He was murdered by the BJP. He was threatened to join the BJP, and Roy faced tremendous pressure from them. He was pressurised by central agencies," Hakim said.

Roy, widely regarded as the 'Chanakya' of Bengal politics, had been suffering from prolonged illness for a long time. His family stated that he had been admitted to the hospital continuously for around 600 days in his final phase.

Roy had remained largely detached from mainstream Bengal politics since rejoining the Trinamool Congress. He was a founding member of the party alongside Mamata Banerjee, and the TMC's iconic 'Ghas Phool' logo was reportedly registered in his name at its inception.

Hakim further said, "Roy was our party's second-in-command. From the early days of our politics, Mukul Roy was the solution for us. He was threatened to join the BJP or face jail. We all share the same emotional feelings for our party, but the BJP is forcefully trying to include us in the saffron camp. Because of such tremendous emotional fight, Mukul Roy was shattered."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh hit back with counter-allegations against the TMC.

"Mukul Roy won the last election on a BJP ticket. He was made BJP's Rashtriya Upadhyaksh. Because of TMC's pressure, he had to rejoin the TMC. Since then, for the past four years, he had no relation with us. The TMC took him back and killed him. How can the BJP be responsible for his death today?" Ghosh asked.

"It is undeniable that Mukul Roy shaped the Trinamool Congress Party. Mukul da was with us for a considerable time in the BJP. We were all shocked to see him going back to the TMC after 2021. Thereafter, we had no connection with him. Till then, his health was failing. I don't understand where the BJP fits in to killing him. TMC senior ministers should not politicise Mukul Roy's death," BJP leader Shatarupa Ghosh added.

Congress state chief Subhankar Sarkar commented, "There is a chronology that the BJP has a washing machine. We don't know what Firhad Hakim has said. It is the BJP's old trend: if anyone speaks against them, they pressurise him. But today, we should remember the colourful politician Mukul Roy."

News of his death emerged early in the morning, prompting condolences from across the political spectrum on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy Ji. His political experience and social service efforts will be remembered. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "I am saddened and shocked by the news of the sudden demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague, a fellow fighter in many political struggles. The news of his passing has left me heartbroken."

"Mukul Roy has sacrificed his life for the Trinamool Congress since its inception. He became a Union Minister and was accepted by all levels of the party. Later, he went on a different path and came back again. His contribution and organisational skills in Bengal politics should not be forgotten. His absence will be felt by the political circles irrespective of party affiliation," she added.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee paid his last respects to the party veteran at the assembly and accompanied Roy's son and family to the last rites in Halishahar.