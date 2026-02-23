"Bhaiya Gone, Didi's Turn Next": Rekha Gupta's Swipe At Mamata Banerjee

Taking a swipe at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that "Bhaiya has been chased away" and it is "Didi's turn now". The BJP leader, who is in Kolkata, accused both leaders of putting their names on public welfare schemes.

"I was thinking, Didi is in Bengal, and Bhaiya was in Delhi. Do you remember? Bhaiya has been chased away. Whose turn is it now? Both were alike. They want their name on everything. It is the public's money; it should be used for the public good. Who are you to stop it unnecessarily?" she said. Banerjee is popularly called "Didi".

Gupta said the Centre sends lakhs of crores of rupees for Bengal's development. "Is it reaching the poor? The people of Bengal have not been able to access development. Where has all the money gone?"

"I am fully confident that Bhaiya is gone. Whose turn is it now? It is Didi's turn. Bengal has the right to live with dignity. We have never seen such dire conditions anywhere. There is a woman chief minister, and yet the daughters there are not safe, and the dignity of women is not valued. This would not happen anywhere in the country, in the world," she said.

The Delhi Chief Minister's scathing attack on her Bengal counterpart comes in the run-up to the high-decibel Assembly polls in the eastern state. While Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister, the main opposition BJP is going all out to turn the tables.

Gupta said the end of "hooliganism" and "greed" is near."The end of the politics of terrorism, hooliganism and greed is coming. These elections will bring change in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee can hide behind infiltrators, but she cannot suppress the public's voice," she said.