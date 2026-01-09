Journey Cut Short By Politics, Students Say Goodbye To J&K Medical College

Barely three months into the medical college, MBBS students at Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Jammu and Kashmir are bidding an emotional goodbye to the college. As the college lost its recognition after polarisation over admission of Muslim students, 50 aspiring doctors are finding themselves at a crossroads.

Heartbroken, students say the decision to close the college is reckless as they feel like a chapter of their lives has been suddenly torn out.

"It's beyond our comprehension. A notice is suddenly issued that your college is closing. The facilities in the college are above and beyond. How can they say that college is closed because it lacks facilities? We have been in distress and don't know what to do," said Aleena, an MBBS student.

Maanit, a student from Udhampur in Jammu, was happy to get admission in the college close to his home. But this happiness was short-lived. Miffed over the sudden closure, he says the revocation of the recognition of the college was reckless. He is now hoping for a good college to pursue his MBBS. degree.

"It's a reckless decision, a very bad decision. Now, since the decision has been taken, we must get a good college. We may not get facilities like this college place; nevertheless, we should be allotted a college," said Maanit.

Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence - a state-of-the-art hospital, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. In September last year, the National Medical Commission granted a letter of permission to start the MBBS course in the college.

On Tuesday, when NMC withdrew the Letter of Permission after citing deficiencies in the college, students say they got a shock of their lives. But outside, there were celebrations in Jammu. BJP and right-wing groups, who had launched an agitation against the admission of 42 Muslim students, termed the closure of the college a victory. They even distributed sweets and played loud music to celebrate.

Sunil Shama, senior BJP leader and leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, has termed revoking recognition of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College as historical.

"The withdrawal Letter of Permission to Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Excellence by National Medical Commission is a historic decision," said Sharma

But inside college, students say it's only science, not religion, that defines their collective identity. Ashiya, a student from Srinagar, says she may never find a better college after the closure of Vaishno Devi Medical College.

"Wherever we will go, we will not find such facilities, such teachers. Also, it's our memories of college and camaraderie. We will not get any such thing anywhere else. Our families are worried. We never felt in college what was happening outside. So long we don't get admission in other colleges, I don't think any of us can be at ease," said Ashiya.

Students say closure of college has shuttered their dreams, even as the government has assured them a seamless relocation to other colleges; the revocation of recognition of the Mata Vaishno Devi college is a chilling reminder of how politics and polarisation can impact education.