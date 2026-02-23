Rain Or Snow, Inside India's 326-Day Mountain Op To Hunt 7 Pak Terrorists

Operation Trashi-1, the long, sustained hunt for Pakistan-trained terrorists by the Indian Army, police tactical units, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forests and mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, is a shining example of courage and endurance of India's armed forces.

In the 326-day-long operation, the security forces eliminated seven Pakistani terrorists in Kishtwar. Trained by the Pakistani military, the terrorists used the difficult terrain and dense forests to hide or scoot.

The security forces remained at the mountainous operation site for nearly a year. Encounters broke out frequently, but the terrorists would run back into the forests. The area had no open grounds and roads, which made the operation challenging.

When winter came, the security forces braved the severe cold conditions and did not leave the operation site. A burning resolve to wipe out the terrorists in a symbolic way kept them warm.

The operation met with huge success. The forces shot dead Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) poster boy Saifullah, who had been hiding in the area for a long time.

Like Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, another terror poster boy, who the security forces shot dead in 2016, JeM's Saifullah tried every tactic to trouble the security forces and create unrest in Kashmir valley. The terror network has been smashed to pieces with his elimination.

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps led the difficult operation in the high-altitude Chhatru region amid rain and snow, and sometimes both. The excellent coordination between the army, police special operations group (SOG), and the CRPF in addition to the valour and determination of the soldiers contributed to the operation's success. Support from local residents and accurate military intelligence played a pivotal role.

The security forces deployed hi-tech warfighting devices including first-person view (FPV) drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite imagery. A rugged and highly secure communications network kept the operation well synced and the soldiers connected under all conditions.

"A massive blow to the terror network. We serve, we protect..." the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.