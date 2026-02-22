Posters Threaten Terror Attacks, Kashmiri Pandits Seek Security In J&K

Kashmiri Pandits have expressed serious concern over threats by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups after purported terror posters surfaced in the valley. Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) demanded decisive preventive measures for the safety of the Pandit community and urged international rights groups to monitor the situation affecting the minority community in Kashmir valley.

The police said they are ascertaining the posters and a robust security mechanism is in place to protect minorities.

In a statement, the KPSS said the threats against the community "represent a calculated attempt to undermine peace and communal harmony in Kashmir. Such groups thrive on fear and instability, repeatedly projecting the peaceful and indigenous Kashmiri Pandit minority as symbolic targets to sustain their violent relevance."

The KPSS represents Kashmiri Pandits who did not migrate from the valley despite a mass exodus in 1990.

According to reports, terror posters by the so-called Falcon Group of The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror group, recently appeared in the valley, threatening to target Kashmiri Pandits. This created fear among them.

In 2021 and 2022, terrorists carried out multiple targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. In counter operations, the police killed almost all the accused involved in those attacks. Since then it's the first time such terror threats have surfaced in the valley.

The police said that while the veracity of posters are not established so far, adequate security arrangements for minorities are already in place.

"We have a robust security arrangement for minorities in place. Both Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF are deployed for the protection and safety of minority pickets," said VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police.

The KPSS, however, said the threats against the community expose "serious gaps" in preventive security and administrative responsiveness.

"At a time when democratic governance led by the BJP asserts normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, these recurring threats expose serious gaps in preventive security and administrative responsiveness. The continued indifference displayed by sections of the system under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the government of Jammu and Kashmir raises troubling questions about minority protection mechanisms," the KPSS said.

According to the Pandit body, extremist elements deliberately avoid confronting the armed forces, and instead direct threats toward unarmed civilians to manufacture psychological dominance.

"The persistent targeting of Kashmiri Pandits creates a painful perception that minority lives are being reduced to expendable statistics - whether due to geopolitical narratives or administrative complacency," said KPSS.

The KPSS said the situation constitutes a serious human rights concern demanding international attention.

"We urge the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to closely monitor developments affecting minority safety in Kashmir..."