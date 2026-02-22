Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

1 Terrorist Killed In Big Op In J&K's Kishtwar, Encounter Underway

An encounter broke out in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt around 10:30 am, prompting joint parties of Army, police and CRPF to launch a search operation

Read Time: 1 min
Share
1 Terrorist Killed In Big Op In J&K's Kishtwar, Encounter Underway
One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far, the officials said

A terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in a remote area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

An encounter broke out in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt around 10:30 am, prompting joint parties of Army, police and CRPF to launch a search operation after they received information about the presence of two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the prescribed Jaish-e-Mohammad, they said.

The terrorists, hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill, opened fire on the approaching troops, leading to an intense gunfight.

One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far, the officials said.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kishtwar, Operation Trashi I, Terrorist Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Kishtwar
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com