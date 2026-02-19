J&K's Crackdown On 'Unauthorised' Ramadan Donations To Block Terror Funding

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, directives have been issued to prevent diversion of Ramadan donations to unlawful and subversive activities. This is to block terror financing especially during Ramadan 2026.

Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma warned of strict legal action against unauthorised door-to-door campaigns, public collections or digital fundraising initiatives without approval.

A robust multi-layer monitoring mechanism has been put in place, with district authorities, police, and intelligence agencies on high alert throughout Ramadan.

Field officers have been assigned task of conducting inspections, verifying collector credentials, and scrutinising financial records as needed.

Sensitive areas are under special watch to prevent illicit financial networks exploiting religious charity.

Officials maintained that the objective of the move is not to restrict genuine charitable activities, but to safeguard the sanctity of Ramadan and ensure that public contributions reach deserving beneficiaries without being misused by disruptive or anti-national elements.

The directions, issued under the document titled 'Regulation, Monitoring and Vigilance over the Collection of Donations during the Holy Month of Ramadan-2026' lays down a structured framework to ensure transparency and accountability in the collection and utilisation of charitable contributions.

According to the guidelines, individuals, mosque committees, trusts, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or any other organisations intending to collect donations during Ramadan must follow prescribed procedures and obtain prior permission from the competent authority wherever required.

Proper identification, documentation and disclosure of the purpose of collection have been made mandatory to eliminate ambiguity and prevent unauthorised fund raising drives.

The administration has emphasised that all donations must be properly accounted for and utilised strictly for the declared charitable or religious purposes.

The public has been urged to donate only to authorised and verified bodies and to report any suspicious or unauthorised collection activity to the nearest police station or district authorities.