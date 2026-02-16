Ramadan 2026: Date, Time And Significance Of The Holy Month

The holy month of Ramadan is just a few days away, and Muslims across the world are waiting eagerly for the sighting of the moon to begin fasting in 2026. Preparations have already started as families get ready to welcome this special month of blessings and mercy.

When Will Ramadan Begin

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan is expected to begin on February 18th or 19th this year. In this calendar, the beginning of the month is determined by the sighting of the new moon, or Hilal.

According to astronomers, if the moon is sighted on Wednesday evening, February 18th, the first fast will be observed on Thursday, February 19th. However, if the moon is not sighted on that day and the 30 days of Shaban are completed, the first fast will be observed on Friday, February 20th.

In Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the moon is often sighted a day earlier than in India. Therefore, fasting there may begin on February 18th, while in India, it is more likely to begin on February 19th.

Significance Of Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a sacred period of fasting and spiritual reflection. It's believed that on the "Night of Power" (Laylat al-Qadr), God revealed the Quran to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. This night is typically observed on one of the last 10 nights, often the 27th night.