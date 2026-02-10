Ramadan 2026 Timetable: First Roza Date In India; Sehri And Iftar Timings

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims across the world with deep faith and devotion. In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin in India on February 19, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries, the first Roza may be observed a day earlier, depending on moon sighting announcements.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn to sunset. The fast begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with Iftar, the evening meal at sunset. Those fasting refrain from eating and drinking, including water, throughout the day. Ramadan is a time for prayer, self-discipline, charity and spiritual reflection.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

Ramadan holds immense religious and spiritual importance for Muslims. It marks the period when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Throughout the month, believers engage in increased prayers, recitation of the Quran and acts of kindness.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is observed with dedication and sincerity. Sehri and Iftar play an important role in maintaining the daily fast, bringing families and communities together in worship and gratitude.

The month concludes with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of fasting and the beginning of festivities.

Ramadan Timings 2026: Sehri and Iftar Schedule

February 19, 2026 - Sehri: 5:36 AM, Iftar: 6:15 PM

February 20, 2026 - Sehri: 5:35 AM, Iftar: 6:16 PM

February 21, 2026 - Sehri: 5:35 AM, Iftar: 6:17 PM

February 22, 2026 - Sehri: 5:34 AM, Iftar: 6:17 PM

February 23, 2026 - Sehri: 5:33 AM, Iftar: 6:18 PM

February 24, 2026 - Sehri: 5:32 AM, Iftar: 6:19 PM

February 25, 2026 - Sehri: 5:31 AM, Iftar: 6:19 PM

February 26, 2026 - Sehri: 5:30 AM, Iftar: 6:20 PM

February 27, 2026 - Sehri: 5:29 AM, Iftar: 6:21 PM

February 28, 2026 - Sehri: 5:28 AM, Iftar: 6:21 PM

March 1, 2026 - Sehri: 5:27 AM, Iftar: 6:22 PM

March 2, 2026 - Sehri: 5:26 AM, Iftar: 6:23 PM

March 3, 2026 - Sehri: 5:25 AM, Iftar: 6:23 PM

March 4, 2026 - Sehri: 5:24 AM, Iftar: 6:24 PM

March 5, 2026 - Sehri: 5:23 AM, Iftar: 6:25 PM

March 6, 2026 - Sehri: 5:22 AM, Iftar: 6:25 PM

March 7, 2026 - Sehri: 5:21 AM, Iftar: 6:26 PM

March 8, 2026 - Sehri: 5:20 AM, Iftar: 6:26 PM

March 9, 2026 - Sehri: 5:19 AM, Iftar: 6:27 PM

March 10, 2026 - Sehri: 5:18 AM, Iftar: 6:28 PM

March 11, 2026 - Sehri: 5:17 AM, Iftar: 6:28 PM

March 12, 2026 - Sehri: 5:15 AM, Iftar: 6:29 PM

March 13, 2026 - Sehri: 5:14 AM, Iftar: 6:29 PM

March 14, 2026 - Sehri: 5:13 AM, Iftar: 6:30 PM

March 15, 2026 - Sehri: 5:12 AM, Iftar: 6:31 PM

March 16, 2026 - Sehri: 5:11 AM, Iftar: 6:31 PM

March 17, 2026 - Sehri: 5:10 AM, Iftar: 6:32 PM

March 18, 2026 - Sehri: 5:08 AM, Iftar: 6:32 PM

March 19, 2026 - Sehri: 5:07 AM, Iftar: 6:33 PM

March 20, 2026 - Sehri: 5:06 AM, Iftar: 6:33 PM