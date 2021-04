Ramadan 2021: Significance And Timings Of Sehri And Iftar During Ramadan

Ramadan 2021: Know the significance of Sehri and Iftar during Ramadan

Ramadan 2021: The holy month for Muslims, Ramadan or Ramzan is here. In India, the Ramadan fast starts on April 14 and ends on May 13. The Ramadanfast is of great significance. During the Ramadan month, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk as fasting is one of the pillars of Islam. The first meal at dawn is called Sehri and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar. Historically Ramadanhas great importance as this is the time when the Holy Quran was revealed by the Prophet. The month-long Ramadan culminates in one of the biggest festivals for Muslims - Eid ul Fitr. Ramadan, the ninth month of Islamic Hijri Calendar, is about prayers and forgiveness. It is also called Ramzan, Ramadan Kareem or Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Ramadan 2021: Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings

April 14: Sehri - 4:35 AM, Iftar - 6:47 PM

April 15: Sehri - 4:34 AM, Iftar - 6:48 PM

April 16: Sehri - 4:32 AM, Iftar - 6:48 PM

April 17: Sehri - 4:31 AM, Iftar - 6:49 PM

April 18: Sehri - 4:30 AM, Iftar - 6:49 PM

April 19: Sehri - 4:29 AM, Iftar - 6:50 PM

April 20: Sehri - 4:27 AM, Iftar - 6:50 PM

April 21: Sehri - 4:26 AM, Iftar - 6:51 PM

April 22: Sehri - 4:25 AM, Iftar - 6:52 PM

April 23: Sehri - 4:24 AM, Iftar - 6:52 PM

April 24: Sehri - 4:23 AM, Iftar - 6:53 PM

April 25: Sehri - 4:22 AM, Iftar - 6:53 PM

April 26, Sehri - 4:20 AM, Iftar - 6:54 PM

April 27: Sehri - 4:19 AM, Iftar - 6:55 PM

April 28: Sehri - 4:18 AM, Iftar - 6:55 PM

April 29: Sehri - 4:17 AM, Iftar - 6:56 PM

April 30: Sehri - 4:16 AM, Iftar - 6:56 PM

May 1: Sehri - 4:15 AM, Iftar - 6:57 PM

May 2: Sehri - 4:14 AM, Iftar - 6:58 PM

May 3: Sehri - 4:13 AM, Iftar - 6:58 PM

May 4: Sehri - 4:12 AM, Iftar - 6:59 PM

May 5: Sehri - 4:11 AM, Iftar - 6:59 PM

May 6: Sehri - 4:10 AM, Iftar - 7:00 PM

May 7: Sehri - 4:09 AM, Iftar - 7:01 PM

May 8: Sehri - 4:08 AM, Iftar - 7:01 PM

May 9: Sehri - 4:07 AM, Iftar - 7:02 PM

May 10: Sehri - 4:06 AM, Iftar - 7:02 PM

May 11: Sehri - 4:05 AM, Iftar - 7:03 PM

May 12: Sehri - 4:04 AM, Iftar - 7:04 PM

May 13: Sehri - 4:03 AM, Iftar - 7:04 PM

(Source: islamicfinder.org)

It is believed that eating sehri is a blessing. Sehri, or suhoor, is the meal that is eaten before the Fajr prayer. The Fajr prayer is one of the five mandatory prayers also known as the dawn prayer. Counted from midnight, it is usually the first prayer of the day and is most significant.

Ramadan Mubarak!