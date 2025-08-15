Hillary Clinton Says Will Nominate Trump For Nobel Prize If...

US President Donald Trump might receive a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from one his most bitter political rivals Hillary Clinton, if he can end the Russia-Ukraine war without Kyiv ceding any of its territory.

Hours before Trump's scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Ms Clinton said in a podcast, "If he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize."

Ms Clinton added, "He is not meeting a friend, he is meeting an adversary who wants to see the destruction of the US and the Western alliance."

Her remarks come hours ahead of a "high stakes" meeting between Trump and Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a military base in Anchorage. In a snippet from an interview aboard Air Force One, Trump predicted that his meeting with the Russian president would "work out very well - and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast."

Trump also posted a video clip from a gaggle also aboard the plane, in which he was asked what would make the summit a success. "I want to see a ceasefire rapidly. I don't know if it's going to be today but I'm not going to be happy if it's not today," Trump told reporters, as he stood in an aisle of the plane. "I'm in this to stop the killing."

In US' 2016 Presidential election, Trump had defeated the former first lady. During the campaign, she had criticised the Republican's praise for Putin before the Ukrainian invasion. "He praises dictators like Vladimir Putin and picks fights with our friends," she said.