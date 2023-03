Ramadan 2023: Sehri And Iftar Timings. Check Here

Ramadan 2023: During the month, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk.

The holy month of Ramadan, or Ramzan, will begin on March 24. It is expected to conclude on April 22 or 23 following the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan, which falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection. The fast is of great significance. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk. The first meal which is savoured at dawn is called Sehri. And, the evening meal, which breaks the fast, is called Iftar.

Now, let us take a look at the Sehri and Iftar timings here:

March 23: Sehri - 5:03AM, Iftar: 6:35PM

March 24: Sehri - 5:01AM, Iftar: 6:35PM

March 25: Sehri - 5:00AM, Iftar: 6:36PM

March 26: Sehri - 4:59AM, Iftar: 6:37PM

March 27: Sehri - 4:58AM, Iftar: 6:37PM

March 28: Sehri - 4:56AM, Iftar: 6:38PM

March 29: Sehri - 4:55AM, Iftar: 6:38PM

March 30: Sehri - 4:54AM, Iftar: 6:39PM

April 1: Sehri - 4:51AM, Iftar: 6:40PM

April 2: Sehri - 4:50AM, Iftar: 6:40PM

April 3: Sehri - 4:49AM, Iftar: 6:41PM

April 4: Sehri - 4:48AM, Iftar: 6:42PM

April 5: Sehri - 4:46AM, Iftar: 6:42PM

April 6: Sehri - 4:45AM, Iftar: 6:43PM

April 7: Sehri - 4:44AM, Iftar: 6:43PM

April 8: Sehri - 4:42AM, Iftar: 6:44PM

April 9: Sehri - 4:41AM, Iftar: 6:44PM

April 10: Sehri - 4:40AM, Iftar: 6:45PM

April 11: Sehri - 4:39AM, Iftar: 6:45PM

April 12: Sehri - 4:37AM, Iftar: 6:46PM

April 13: Sehri - 4:36AM, Iftar: 6:47PM

April 14: Sehri - 4:35AM, Iftar: 6:47PM

April 15: Sehri - 4:34AM, Iftar: 6:48PM

April 16: Sehri - 4:32AM, Iftar: 6:48PM

April 17: Sehri - 4:31AM, Iftar: 6:49PM

April 18: Sehri - 4:30AM, Iftar: 6:49PM

April 19: Sehri - 4:29AM, Iftar: 6:50PM

April 20: Sehri - 4:28AM, Iftar: 6:51PM

April 21: Sehri - 4:26AM, Iftar: 6:51PM