Alvida Jummah 2025: Date, Prayer Timings, And Significance Of Last Friday Of Ramadan

Alvida Jummah 2025: The month-long fasting Ramadan is in its last week. Muslims in India and beyond are gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr next week. But before the fasting ends and Eid is celebrated, devouts will participate in special prayers on Alvida Jummah - the last Friday of Ramadan.

Alvida Jummah, also known as Jumat-ul-Wida, is the last Friday of Ramadan and holds special significance for Muslims. Fridays are considered the holiest day of the week in Islam, and the final Jummah prayer of Ramadan is observed with special congregational prayers as a farewell to the sacred month of fasting.

This year, Ramadan began on March 2, and March 28 marks the fourth and final Friday of the month. Muslims in India and across the world will gather at mosques for Jummah Namaz, which is offered during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer time. Before the prayers, clerics will deliver sermons focusing on Ramadan's significance and the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Jummah Prayer Timings in Delhi

In Delhi, the Jummah prayer on March 28 will begin at approximately 12:33 PM, the same time as Zuhr. However, given the large congregations, each mosque sets a specific prayer schedule. At Jama Masjid, the sermon starts at 1 PM, followed by the prayer between 1:30 PM and 2 PM.

Prayer timings vary from city to city, with some mosques holding two congregations to accommodate more worshippers. Typically, Friday prayers are scheduled between 1 PM and 3 PM.

Alvida Jummah and Zakat

Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an essential act of charity during Ramadan. Muslims give alms to the needy as part of their religious duty. In addition, the last ten nights of Ramadan hold special significance, as believers engage in night prayers (Taraweeh), seeking blessings and forgiveness.

Lailat-ul-Qadr: The Night of Power

One of the most sacred nights in Islam, Lailat-ul-Qadr (the Night of Power), falls in the last ten days of Ramadan. It is believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed from the heavens. Many devout Muslims observe this night through prayers, seeking divine blessings.

While some believe Lailat-ul-Qadr falls on an odd-numbered night within the last ten days, others commemorate it specifically on the night before the 27th day of Ramadan. This year, that night falls on March 27.

As Ramadan nears its end, Alvida Jummah serves as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and spiritual devotion before the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

