Video: Jaya Bachchan Pushes, Scolds Man Trying To Take Selfie With Her

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was seen snapping at a man today who was trying to take a selfie with her, in a video that has been going viral on social media. Ms Bachchan was in conversation with a person at the gate of the Constitution Club in Delhi, when the man came and stood too close to her to get a photo clicked.

She shoved him and asked, "What is this?" prompting an apology from the man.

MPs Misa Bharti and Priyanka Chaturvedi can also be seen in the video. Ms Bharti was also seen saying something to the man before entering the Constitution Club.

The politician, who is also a veteran actor, has never been a huge fan of people trying to get clicked with her. There have been several instances where she was seen scolding and being blunt to people for intruding on her space. In April, she was seen losing her cool after an elderly fan asked her for a picture at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet. In the video, she was seen talking to a group of people when the woman tapped on her shoulder. When Ms Bachchan turned, a man tried to capture the two on his phone. The woman then tried to shake hands with her, but the politician pushed the woman's hand and called out the man for taking a photo on such an occasion.

In a podcast with her granddaughter and entrepreneur, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ms Bachchan revealed the reason behind her behaviour. "I despise the people who interfere in your personal life," she said.

"I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don't you feel ashamed)?"

The 77-year-old MP has also been the target of trolling for her blunt responses. However, in the episode of the podcast, 'What The Hell Navya?', she said that kind of criticism doesn't affect her.

"If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. You have an opinion about them personally, and you have an opinion about the work they do, I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces, I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian,' but you have no business sitting in judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering with my personal (space) when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?" she said in the episode that was released in 2022.