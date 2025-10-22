Lucky Ali Apologises After Javed Akhtar Attack With Fresh Jab: "Monsters May Have Feelings Too"

Days after Lucky Ali called Javed Akhtar "ugly as f**k", the singer on Wednesday doubled down on his attack on the industry veteran while "apologising for hurting anyone's monstrosity".

On Monday, Lucky Ali slammed Javed Akhtar after a video of the veteran lyricist and screenwriter asking Hindus 'not to become like Muslims' went viral on social media.

Lucky Ali's New Post

Lucky Ali today shared a new post on X.

what I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity....... — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 22, 2025

What Happened

Lucky Ali had commented on an X post which shared the video of Javed Akhtar from an event where he was speaking about the freedom of speech and democracy in today's India.

Don't become like javed akhtar, never original and ugly as fack… — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 20, 2025

Lucky Ali's comment was in response to Javed Akhtar's remarks at the event where he spoke about the the epic "Yunki ye kaun bola" scene featuring Hema Malini and Dharmendra from 1975's Sholay, which the writer co-wrote with former work partner Salim Khan.

What Javed Akhtar Said

"In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.

"As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy," Javed Akhtar says in the clip.

In A Nutshell

Singer Lucky Ali, who recently called Javed Akhtar "never original and ugly as f**k", on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the veteran writer after his comments stirred up another controversy.

The singer, known for songs such as O Sanam, Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai, and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, said he was apologising if he "hurt anyone's monstrosity".

