<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav Bring Back Priyadarshan-Style <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</i> Era

There's Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, and Vadhusur (presumably a ghost in the film), all under the guidance of cult director Priyadarshan. What more could you want? Probably some Bhool Bhulaiyaa nostalgia.

The teaser for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla was unveiled by the makers today.

This more-than-a-minute-long teaser introduces a bunch of familiar faces in a classic Priyadarshan comedy. Akshay Kumar—who has collaborated with Priyadarshan after 14 years—leads the pack with old-school energy.

There are witty one-liners, glimpses of Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. Asrani, who died in October last year, introduces the Vadhusur curse in Mangalpuri in the opening scene. And of course, there's a ghost hovering around the plot.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter?"

Motion Poster Launch

A few days ago, the makers unveiled Akshay's 'tantrik-like' avatar in a motion poster.

Seated shirtless on an eerie, intricately carved throne adorned with demonic faces, he sports black sunglasses and multiple strands of Rudraksha beads.

Accompanying the poster was a playful caption that read, "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!"

About the Film

Akshay also confirmed that Bhooth Bangla has been preponed. Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 10, 2026.

The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.