Akshay Kumar Says He Spends '120 Days Of 365' With Family but It Still Feels Less

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has spoken about wanting to take out more time to spend with family.

In an upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by the actor, Akshay was seen expressing his heart out as he spoke about spending quality time with his loved ones amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life.

During an insightful interaction with contestant Namita, she asked Akshay about that one thing that he still desires. “Abhi aisi kaunsi cheezein hain life mein jo aapki khwahish hai?” asked Namita

Responding with his humility and wit, Akshay Kumar first said with a smile, “Meri khwahish hai ki yeh aakhri question ho,” drawing laughter across the set.

However, he soon followed it up with a thought that struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

He said, “Aur saath mein ek aur khwahish hai, I wish I could spend more time with my family.”

Opening his heart further, the actor shared a rare glimpse into his personal life, saying, “Waise toh main aapko bata doon, main 120 days nikalta hoon apne parivaar ke liye, 365 din ke andar se, lekin woh bhi kam lagte hain.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi.

He also is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

On the personal front, the actor is married to former actress and author Twinkle Khanna. The couple is blessed with two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitaara.



